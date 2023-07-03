15 people have tragically lost their lives in a horrific accident involving a truck and a fully loaded taxi

A heavy-duty truck lost control on the N10 in Aberdeen, Eastern Cape, after colliding with a cow

The truck driver walked away from the crash with minor injuries, while all the taxi passengers tragically died

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

ABERDEEN - A horrific freak accident in Aberdeen, Eastern Cape, has claimed the lives of 15 people, including children.

A horrific accident in the Eastern Cape has claimed the lives of 15 passengers of a minibus taxi. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

Truck loses control after colliding with cow on N10 in Aberdeen, Eastern Cape

A heavy-duty truck lost control after hitting a cow while travelling on the N10 on Sunday evening, 2 July.

According to the Eastern Cape Provincial Transport Department, the truck driver tried to regain control of the vehicle, but the trailer capsized, crushing the fully loaded taxi beneath it, eNCA reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Everyone inside was killed. The youngest passenger was only two months old, while the other minor was two-years-old. The truck driver survived the crash with minor injuries.

Eastern Cape Department of Transport calls for road users to be careful

Transport Department Spokesperson Unathi Binqose revealed that the taxi was heading to the Western Cape at the time of the collision.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Binqose called on all road users and animal owners to be more vigilant to reduce unnecessary loss of life, The Citizen reported.

Binqose said:

“Not only to those who are on the road but also the owners of the animals that are contributing to so many accidents in the Eastern Cape."

SA grieves for lives lost in horrific Eastern Cape collision

Below are some comments:

Machy Dave Moraba mourned:

"May they all rest in peace. I feel sorry for the truck driver."

Nhlavutelo Sendry Mkansi grieved:

"This is so bad. All of them, including two children who were in the taxi. May their soul rest in peace."

Ngezi Cromza criticised:

"People like having animals yet don't like Shepherding them. This is one pain that could've been avoided."

Joan Podges questioned:

"Do they open the case against the truck driver or the owner of the stray animal?"

Goodman Sibonelo Thunzi Zibuzele exclaimed:

"Yooh! So many people lost their lives."

J Kelly added:

"Both a menace on our roads, but horrific for the loss of lives and those left behind."

Ziphora Maseko commented:

"This is so heartbreaking."

Woman burgled and involved in car accident over 1 day, TikTok video has SA recommending traditional medicine

In another story, Briefly News reported a TikTok video revealed that a woman was a magnet for all things bad. The lady survived a car accident only to meet another challenge.

The lady's day that ended with a crime made for interesting content as she got a thousand likes. Hundreds of people commented with their thoughts on her problems.

One unlucky lady, @jessicahnews2, had the worst day. She told viewers that she had a car accident and then got home to find that it was broken into.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News