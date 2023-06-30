A 45-year-old mand has been hospitalised after being brutally mauled by a pit bull in Phoenix

The man was walking down a street in Sastri Park when the dog attacked, sustaining multiple bite wounds and a fractured leg

The rise in pit bull attacks has bolstered the call for the South African government to ban the dog breed

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

DURBAN - A 45-year-old man from Durban is in a serious condition after being brutally attacked by a pit bull.

A 45-year-old man was mauled by a pit bull while walking down a street in Pheonix, Durban. Image: Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

The man suffered multiple bite wounds and a fractured leg which required him to be rushed to a medical facility and hospitalised.

Durban man mauled by pit bull while walking down Pheonix street

The incident happened on Wednesday evening, 28 June, while the victim was walking on a road in Sastri Park, Phoenix, News24 reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Concerned residents called the private security company, Reaction Unit South Africa, requesting urgent badly injured pedestrians.

Paramedics and security officers rushed to the man's aid and found him lying on the pavement bleeding extensively, TimesLIVE reported.

The pit bull responsible for the attack was never found after it fled the scene.

Lobby group calls for government to ban pit bulls as dog breed

This latest attack comes after a string of maulings that have claimed several lives across South Africa.

The rise in pit bull attacks has bolstered the call for the dog breed to be banned as domestic aminals, with lobby group the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation leading the charge.

The organisation handed a petition calling for the ban with almost 140 000 signatures to Agriculture Minister Thoko Didiza in April 2023.

South Africans frustrated by pit bull attacks in Mzansi

Below are some comments:

Makhosandile Mbulawa slammed:

"The authorities know this pitbull story, but they ignore it, the same as with crime. All these things don't affect them."

Moraka Mofomme asked:

"Do we still have those things in South Africa?"

Mduduzi Orchard Ndlovu claimed:

"Politicians and pit bulls are out to finish the masses."

Nqobile Msibi demanded:

"Reckless pit bull owners need to be jailed now..."

Masego Rathugwe added:

"These peculiar dogs must be banned just as much as alcohol during corona lockdown, PLEASE!!!!"

Delivery Guy Gets a Huge Scare From Pit Bull Jumping Through Door After Dropping Off Parcel, Netizens Amused

Earlier, Briefly News reported that a delivery guy got the shock of his life after dropping off a delivery at someone's front door.

CCTV footage posted on TikTok shows the man arriving at the house before placing the parcel at the door and checking his phone.

In a matter of seconds, a large pit bull is seen running out of the house with great speed towards the poor man, who runs away in huge fright.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News