A video of a delivery man getting a scare by a large black pit bull has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage posted on TikTok shows the man leaving a parcel at the door before encountering an intimidating dog

The video has since gone viral and left many netizens amused at the terrified delivery man's reaction

One delivery guy got the shock of his life after dropping off a delivery at someone's front door.

Footage captures delivery man's close call with a pit bull

CCTV footage posted on TikTok shows the man arriving at the house before placing the parcel at the door and checking his phone.

In a matter of seconds, a large pit bull is seen running out of the house with great speed towards the poor man, who runs away in a huge fright.

Thankfully the dog didn't go after him. Watch the video below:

The job of a delivery driver is to safely pick up and deliver products to customers. This could involve food, groceries, packages, or pharmaceuticals.

According to Upper Route Planner, the specific duties of the job may vary depending on the type of delivery service, but the overall goal is always to provide a safe and efficient delivery experience for customers. Unfortunately, this driver had an encounter with a customer who left him traumatised.

Hopefully, the poor guy doesn't suffer from Cynophobia, the overwhelming fear of dogs.

Netizens react with laughter

As unpleasant as the experience may have been for the delivery guy, many netizens found the incident amusing as they responded with jokes and laughter on the post.

Viral video shows little boy running away from small dog in fear

In another story, Briefly News reported that it is often said that a dog is a man's best friend. However, one unhappy fellow would beg to differ.

A video posted on TikTok shows door cam footage of a young boy running for his life as a small dog chases after him.

The terrified boy can be heard screaming at the top of his lungs as he tries to evade the canine threat, although the little pup appears more playful than anything.

