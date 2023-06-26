A video of a woman relaxing while her husband does hand washing with a baby on his back has gone viral

In the clip, the woman's African mother is seen reprimanding her and ordering her to do the household duties

The surprised man assumes the father of the house role, leaving many netizens laughing out loud

When it comes to gender roles in marriage, it refers to the expectations of men and women regarding their responsibilities and duties.

Mother reprimands daughter for not doing housework in video

One mother was not impressed when she saw her son-in-law busy with housework while her daughter took it easy.

A video shows the African mom threatening her daughter with a wooden spoon in an attempt to get her to stand up and take over the housework when she noticed the son-in-law doing the washing with a baby on his back.

The daughter is seen quickly getting up on her feet to take on the domestic duties and swap roles with her husband.

Watch the funny video below:

Gender roles in marriage

According to Marriage.com, Some schools of thought believed that since the man was perceived to be the head of the family, he held more power to make crucial decisions than the woman.

In traditional marriage perception, men earn money and support the house; and women assume the duty of being a mother and being responsible for the household, the Ege University states.

However, the set-up in this specific household appears quite different.

Netizens react to the video

Many netizens found the video amusing as they responded with family jokes and banter.

Twist official wrote:

"No one's talking about baby crying ."

tinafiozandji wrote:

"It's your husband's face for me."

zawadi_daisy1 commented:

"Funny, yes, but in Africa, no jokes between mother and son-in-law...no matter what."

Rouguiaziz said:

"My mum came to visit us, she wouldn’t let my husband carry the shipping basket ."

Idriss responed:

"Mama Africa I LOVE you."

Chinj commented:

"HUSBAND SAYS THANK GOD FOR MY MOTHER INLAW ."

