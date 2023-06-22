A mother of two rejoiced after living in another country for a year.

She shared the ups and downs of her journey and celebrated her achievements with netizens.

TikTokkers were eager to know how she did it and asked for tips

A beautiful young woman celebrated her first anniversary of living in Canada in a post that details her long and arduous journey.

In a touching video, Tafadzwa Ndlovu gave TikTokkers a glimpse into her journey from Africa to the West.

Homesick woman happy she is living abroad

The video is captioned:

"Celebrating our first anniversary in Canada. The journey has been bittersweet, but I'm grateful to be here, and I know my kids will get opportunities I never had in Zimbabwe."

In Tafadzwa's video, she shares her story in captions and clips.

The first caption accompanies a clip that shows her apartment, the floor filled with travelling bags.

The first caption reads:

"Exactly two years ago, we (me and my kids) landed in Canada with just our bags".

The second caption says:

"Canada life has been bittersweet. Sometimes I get homesick."

The video jumps to a year later, and the apartment is now filled with stunning furniture and decorations.

The accompanying caption reads:

"But through it all, I thank God for the gift of life and for keeping us safe."

Watch the video here:

TikTokkers give her flowers for being brave enough to move

Netizens salute her for making the brave move and wish her success beyond her dreams.

Eva Munyiva D commended her for doing it and overcoming the difficulties of living overseas. She said:

"I salute you for being a single mum and still making it by faith. Glory to God."

Onoja JRN applauded her. He pointed out:

"The beginning of everything good seems impossible!"

Other netizens wanted to know how she joined the list of young people that moved overseas.

Gerry11162Kandykane asked how she made a move with the kids. Tafadzwa replied with:

"I migrated through the Canada express entry process as a permanent resident."

Khanyie5616 asked how much it cost to live overseas.

She replied:

"It cost us about USD 20K, 16K was for proof of funds, and 4K was for admin, e.g. visas, right to PR, biometrics, medicals, flights."

