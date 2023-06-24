A hilarious student became a TikTok sensation because of his unique stationery that he uses at school

A teacher has been documenting how one of her students likes to bring pens and pencils with a funny feature in common

Many people found it hilarious to see the student's interesting collection that he brings to school

One person has been cracking up the internet. In a series of videos, his teacher showed people that he always brings a similar type of stationery.

A TikTok video of a student showing his teacher and the internet his mini writing tool collection. Image: @e_u_n_i_c_o_r_n

Source: TikTok

The video of the young boy garnered a lot of attention. Online users found it amusing, and his antics received thousands of likes.

Schoolboy makes the internet laugh with TikToks of unique writing tools

One teacher, @e_u_n_i_c_o_r_n, who is a good sport, showed people how her student only brings miniature stationery in the first TikTok post that got 2.5 million views. In a video, she recorded his mini pencils, pens, and even a ruler. Watch the clip below:

South Africans crack up over teen with interesting stationery

Many netizens are often amused when they see what high school children get up to. This video was funny as people found his joke creative. Watch him write below:

SoupSuccubus was amused:

"Lol pocket stationery."

portia said:

"Him for class president please."

Lamees wrote:

"Can we see the book please teacher?"

luke joked:

"Nah I truly want to see the pencil case."

AlvenusB laughed:

"I think he inspired my son, his stationary looks like that too."

Jéany added:

"He shopped at the Checkers mini market."

