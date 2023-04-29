A group of talented students performed the dance choreography from Beyoncé’s My Power music video

The Wynberg High School pupils were celebrating World Dance Day, and their lit routine got people hyped

The video went viral on TikTok, and people were impressed by the dancing talent at the Cape Town school

A video of Wynberg High School students busting moves on World Dance Day went viral. Image: @dannymjones

Wynberg High School students set social media on fire with their lit dance routine. The kids showed off their collective dance skills, leaving many internet users floored.

Dance video of Cape Town students goes viral

The video was posted on TikTok by their choreographer @dannymjones on Saturday, and it gave people goosebumps. The clip that marked World Dance Day has gathered more than 597 000 views on the video-sharing platform and more than 100 000 likes.

High School pupils slay Beyoncé's My Power dance choreography

The talented student tackled the difficult dance that Beyoncé did in the My Power music video and added some fire amapiano moves. The song was a hit and released in 2019 on The Lion King: The Gift album.

Mzansi peeps said the dance routine was reminiscent of the Sarafina choreography. Some said the vibey pupils made High School look like fun.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users rate the students' dance skills

@melugccreator stated:

"I need a rematch with High School."

@somothakgalo mentioned:

"Yall must share these dancing abilities man."

@Celine-innit commented:

"I saw school kids in uniform and I knew it was gonna be great."

@Simply_Charmaine wrote:

"I literally got goosebumps."

@Vuyelwa Maluleke said:

"They are all so beautiful! Argh! The dance in us is so innate. Our power is joy, it’s rhythm!"

@zama_zwe shared:

"Killed it !! I used to Go to Wynberg High over a decade ago!"

@User posted:

"I studied at the wrong time, all we ever did was kwasakwasa."

@c_magagz added:

"I don't know why I was expecting Sarafina."

