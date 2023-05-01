A TikTok video showing people grooving at Fourways Farmers' Market got many bothered online

People were upset that the outdoor family venue was turned into a partying spot not suitable for children

Netizens tried to make sense of the wild partying in the rain and posted hundreds of comments under the clip

A video of people grooving at Fourways Farmers' Market went viral. Image: @dankiempilo7

Source: TikTok

Footage of people partying at Fourways Farmers' Market left netizens shaking their heads. The clip shows hyped people grooving in the rain.

Video taken Fourways Farmers' Market goes viral

The clip posted by @dankiempilo7 stunned viewers because the Farmers' Market is marketed as a peaceful place where vendors sell their food and crafts to the community. However, the Johannesburg outdoor area looked like a festival packed with drunk people.

Group takes part in Bhebha dance challenge

The groovers can be seen dancing to a popular amapiano track titled Bhebha by ShaunMusiQ, Ftears & Xduppy.

People insisted in the comments that some areas needed to be reserved for peaceful activities and resting.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi disappointed to see market turned into a party spot

@quirky.soul6 asked:

"Why do we ruin everything? Time and places man."

@usernamename037 commented:

"Prison Break market will be a shebeen in a year's time."

@moloko.bernard stated:

"Groove culture has destroyed so many things."

@sbongisiphodlamin shared:

"I'm so shocked. remember frequenting Farmer's Market about 8 years ago. Never did I ever imagine it would be like this."

@qsafred stated:

"Tavern vibes now. Definitely not for a family."

@eehsanvm added:

"This is why we gatekeep locations."

@autobot042 posted:

"Everything can't be groove. Some places have to be chilled, listen to some jazz or just sit and converse with your company."

@roshnikaila commented:

"People have also turned hiking trails into groove. We can't even enjoy nature in peace."

