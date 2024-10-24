Culinary Capital: Cape Town Beats Milan as the Best Food City in the World

Cape Town, also known as the Mother City, received an award which placed it as the number-one city in the world for food

The city beat other international food capitals such as Milan and Rome in Italy and Sydney, Australia

The Western Cape city received a high score from voters for Condé Nast Traveller's 2024 Readers' Choice Awards

Cape Town was dubbed the best city in the world for food in 2024. Image: Michael Runkel/robertharding

Source: Getty Images

Cape Town, already renowned for its iconic Table Mountain, breathtaking botanical gardens, and beautiful beaches, is also celebrated for its diverse and delicious cuisine.

The vibrant culinary scene has earned the city a prestigious award, recognising it as the best city in the world for food.

Cape Town crowned for cuisines

Condé Nast Traveller recently shared that the Mother City was the mother of all foods according to the 2024 Readers' Choice Awards, getting an overall score of 95.65 from voters.

With African, Malay, Dutch and Indian cuisines playing a major role in the kitchen and the city's magnificent culture oozing from all corners, there is no doubt that Cape Town would have taken anything less than first place.

From the gatsby sellers and fisheries in Athlone and Wynberg to the fancy fine-dining restaurants at the V&A Waterfront and Constantia, the city offers a variety of tasty meals to enjoy solo, on a date or with a group of friends.

Cities that placed in the Top 10 for best food cities worldwide

Below are the other cities and their scores, from second to tenth place, that also made the list of the best cities in the world for food.

Milan, Italy - 95.20

Valencia, Spain - 95.00

Tokyo, Japan - 94.78

Porto, Portugal - 94.48

Hong Kong, China - 93.94

Bangkok, Thailand - 93.71

Rome, Italy - 93.33

Singapore - 92.90

Sydney, Australia - 92.50

Cape Town dubbed Greatest City on Earth in 2023

In another story published last year, Briefly News reported that Cape Town was voted the Greatest City on Earth in 2023 for the eighth year in a row at the Telegraph Travel Awards.

South Africa also dethroned New Zealand and topped the list as one of the best countries to travel to.

