The City of Cape Town has been named the Greatest City on Earth in the Telegraph Travel Awards

The coastal metro has been handed the title every year for the past eight years

South Africa was also dubbed the best country to travel to, effectively dethroning New Zealand

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

CAPE TOWN - South Africa's very own City of Cape Town has been handed another title to add to its series of accolades.

The City of Cape Town has been dubbed Greatest City on Earth for the eighth year in a row. Image: Vicki Jauron & stock image

Source: Getty Images

The coastal city has been bestowed the title of Greatest City on Earth for the eighth year in a row in the 2023 Telegraph Travel Awards.

Cape Town Tourism delighted over greatest city title

According to Enver Duminy, the CEO of Cape Town Tourism, the metro's multi-award-winning status did not happen accidentally.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

In a statement seen by Breifly News, Duminy said that Cape Town Tourism has consistently worked to ensure the entire world was aware of the city's incredible wealth of attractions.

Duminy said:

"We know we live in the greatest city on Earth and it’s hugely exciting to have others recognise this as well."

South Africa dethrones New Zealand, claims best country to visit title

The City of Cape Town was not the only big winner in the Telegraph travel awards. South Africa successfully dethroned New Zealand and topped the list of the world's best countries to travel to.

In regard to the Greatest City title, Venice, Italy, clinched the second-place prize, followed by Seville, Spain, Cape Town etc reported.

City of Cape Town dubbed Africa’s best city by international brand evaluation firm, ranked 60th globally

In another story, Briefly News reported that the City of Cape Town received another title after an International firm ranked it the best city in Africa.

London-based brand evaluation consultancy firm Brand Finance released its inaugural Brand Finance City Index on Friday, 19 May.

The rankings were based on a global survey taken by 15 000 people in 20 countries in April 2023. In addition to Cape Town's first-place ranking in South Africa and the continent, the city landed 60th in global ratings.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News