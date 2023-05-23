The City of Cape Town has been named the best African city brand by London-based firm Brand Finance

The ranking was derived from surveys taken by over 15 000 people who found the city's tourism, business and diversity very appealing

Johannesburg trailed close behind Cape Town and was ranked the 3rd best city on the African continent

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town just received another title under its belt after an International firm ranked it the best city in Africa.

An international brand evaluation firm has ranked the City of Capetown as the best city on the African continent. Image: stock images

Source: Getty Images

London-based brand evaluation consultancy firm Brand Finance released its inaugural Brand Finance City Index on Friday, 19 May.

The rankings were based on a global survey taken by 15 000 people in 20 countries in April 2023.

Cape Town's tourism, business and diversity help win city high rankings

In addition to Cape Town's first-place ranking in South Africa and the continent, the city landed 60th in global ratings.

The Managing director of Brand Finance Africa said that the people who took the survey found that Cape Town's tourism, business and diversity were highly appealing, SABC News reported.

Johannesburg ranked 3rd best city brand in Africa and 72nd globally

The City of Johannesburg followed closely behind to be ranked the 72nd best city brand in the world and the 3rd in Africa.

Cape Talk reported that Johannesburg was not ranked as highly mainly due to the high levels of crime in the city, however, the metro is globally recognised as South Africa's economic powerhouse.

South Africans welcome City of Cape Town's best African city title

Below are some comments:

Marlon Brendon Mosavel

"At least Someone is flying the flag.. some good stories..."

Idris Egal disputed:

"A small town called Seshego in Limpopo is way better than cape town, I'm telling you."

Mthoko Nzuza agreed:

"Very true, the most iconic city on the continent."

Nkosinathi Thilo Hlophe added:

"It is the best city. The mother city."

Sid Sid claimed:

"Obvious. There is no African city better than Cape Town."

Andre Botha commented:

"Because the city is run by non-parasitic, leeching kleptomaniacs."

UCT’s quality education helps land varsity title of best African university in world university rankings

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that the University of Cape Town (UCT) reprised its title as the best university on the African continent.

The Centre for World University Rankings released its 2023 list, which placed the prestigious university on the 267th spot in the global rankings.

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola says the ranking, which places the institution in the top 1.4% of global institutions, can be attributed to UCT's quality of education, among other things, SABC News reported.

