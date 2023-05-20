Cape Town topped the rankings for having the best city brand in the country and in the whole of Africa

The City of Johannesburg was not far behind and grabbed the third position on the inaugural Brand Finance City Index

South Africans on social media debated about the evaluation and posted interesting thoughts about Cape Town

Cape Town was named the best African city. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE - Brand Finance crowned Cape Town for having the best city brand in Africa and ranked it 60th globally.

According to TimeLIVE, Johannesburg was placed in the third spot in Africa and at 72 respectively.

The rankings were based on the public perceptions of almost 15 000 people in 20 countries on seven continents.

The survey was conducted in April, and the inaugural Brand Finance City Index list was released on Thursday.

The respondents were asked about the reputation of different cities, and where they would choose to live, invest, study, retire, and work, reported BusinessTech.

Cape Town's stunning landscape impresses global citizens

Managing Director of Brand Finance Africa, Jeremy Sampson, said Cape Town clinched the top position because of multiple factors.

“With its exceptional beauty and extraordinary diversity, South Africa is truly a remarkable nation that enjoys a lively reputation for tourism."

Mzansi weighs in on social ills facing Cape Town

Muleya Vhaleya said:

"The comrades are not happy with this report. Those ones hate nice things they will do whatever it takes to put it on number 150 next time."

Troy Mayers shared:

"CT is consistently ranked in the top 20 most violent cities in the world. Often making the top 10."

Sentle Adebisi Lehoko stated:

"I’m sure they hid the economic refugees and the crack merchants when the survey was in progress."

Sally Partridge commented:

"Johannesburg is third I think you mean zero, it is disgusting, with filth. Crime is rampant, and drugs galore. The researcher should spend more time in each of these cities and rank them properly."

Zimkhitha Sompie Shinya added:

"Not if you're black in Cape Town, there's nothing best about Langa, Khayelitsha, Sambora etc."

UCT’s quality education helps land varsity title of Best African University in World University rankings

In another story, Briefly News reported that the University of Cape Town (UCT) has reprised its title as the best university on the African continent.

The Centre for World University Rankings released its 2023 list, which placed the prestigious university on the 267th spot in the global rankings.

