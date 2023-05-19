A Cape Town teacher has been trending on social media for her rendition of the Myztro Ah Ah TikTok dance challenge

The post was shared by one of her students, and the educator can be seen making the moves with her class

Netizens flooded the comment section with good things to say and insisted that she is probably a favourite among the pupils

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Cape Town teacher spreads joy after nailing a TikTok dance challenge with her students. Images: @taatiebrussels/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A Cape Town teacher brought extra fun into her students' day by taking on the popular Myztro Ah Ah challenge.

Cape Town teacher trends for her rendition of Myztro 'Ah Ah' dance challenge

The educator, known for her vibrant personality, created a memorable experience for her students. TikTok user @taatiebrussels uploaded the video of her teacher on the social media platform. The Myztro Ah Ah challenge, known for its catchy dance moves and infectious energy, has been capturing the attention of social media users. This enthusiastic teacher saw it as the perfect opportunity to foster a sense of camaraderie and teamwork among her students, all while having a blast.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Netizens praise Cape Town teacher's energetic spirit

People couldn't resist the charm of the teacher-student bond and the sheer delight shown by every dance move. Peeps were convinced that she was probably a hit amongst the students.

Most netizens commented on how great she was in the challenge:

@daniella said:

"I thought she was a learner."

@MCaromique commented:

"We love groovy teachers."

@NontobekoManqele said:

"It's the "aah aah" for me."

@Kaitlin commented:

"Teachers like this are what we live for."

@TianaJackson123 said:

"This trend is so cute!."

@IStanNeneLeakes commented:

"White teachers these days are so cool & nice; lol ours were not like this."

Young teacher inspires students with her energetic twist on viral Myztro 'Ah Ah’ dance challenge, Mzansi claps

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a recently qualified teacher who did her take on the viral TikTok Myztro Ah Ah challenge.

In a moment that surprised everyone, she was adorned with her UKZN degree around her neck.

She busted out some epic dance moves to the tune while her students diligently worked on their assignments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News