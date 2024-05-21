Waking the little ones for school is sometimes a hassle, but this mother found a crafty way to get the job done

Instead of an alarm, the mom opted for a microphone that enhanced her voice so that her daughter could not bear the noise and decided to get up

The karaoke microphone is now proven to be versatile and very useful in getting one of the most complicated tasks completed

A toddler mom found an impressive way to wake her daughter up for school.

The mother does a good shoutout for her daughter that had netizens gasping at how hilarious it was.

Mommy and toddler chronicles

The little ones can be stubborn but when it is time to wake up and go to school, they reach a new level but one mother’s lightbulb went on and never turned off. She found the perfect tool that would help her get the grumpy little one ready for school in no time.

The mic is no longer just for singing your favourite song on a high pitched voice on karaoke night but the perfect substitute for an alarm. The toddler gave Mzansi her secret and a real life tutorial on how to successfully use it.

The video shows the mom giving her child a shoutout and immediately got her to get up without a fuss. Moms are definitely stealing that one and never giving it back. Maybe at the end of a successful school week, you can do a good old mic drop just for your sanity.

She captioned her TikTok video:

“So I bathed and dressed her while she’s asleep as usual but managed to wake her up with the mic.”

Watch the video below:

Every mom has a weapon

Mom, Yola Schalk shared her morning routine with her one year old baby:

“My daughter sleeps pretty late. In the morning when I bathe her she’s asleep in the bath. She’s still asleep when I clothe her and all.”

Schalk shared that their morning routine only gets tricky when the little one has to wake up after being clothed:

“The only time she will wake is when I take her outside to breathe in the fresh air. In terms of breakfast, she eats for an entire 30 minutes because she’s busy playing.”

Schalk does not use a microphone to get her daughter’s attention but Bluey, the cartoons has been a great weapon to get things moving in the morning.

Netizens gathered in the comments section to discuss the mom’s creativity:

@mamakaphakade is amused by the mom’s findings:

“Oh what are you doing to the baby.”

@JudificationMokoena is in awe of the mom’s new weapon:

“Parents of the last days.”

@JazzSoul Mdu cracked up as he watched the clip:

“She’s being woken up as though she’s in heaven.”

Toddlers on the move

Kids love to move whether they run, kick or dance. Briefly News reported on a little boy who showed off his slick amapiano dance moves in a viral video, and peeps were impressed. The clip of the toddler gathered many views, along with thousands of likes and comments on the platform. Netizens were amused by the boy as they rushed to the comments section to gush over his dance moves.

