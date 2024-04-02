A now-viral video captured a little boy's parents pleading him to come to the house after he's snuck out

This was after he climbed through the security gate with both sets of house keys, locking the parents in

The video had Mzansi netizens laughing out loud, comparing the situation to a hostage negotiation

Two parents were held hostage after their son locked them inside the house. Image: @shelbykluyts

Source: Instagram

One little boy had his parents stressed and locked in the house.

Parents plead with their toddler for freedom

A TikTok video hilariously captured how two parents were locked inside the house after the toddler managed to sneak out the security gates of their home holding two sets of house keys.

In the clip, the parents are seen desperately pleading with the child to return to the house with the keys. The dad can even be seen trying to persuade the child to come closer to the gate with a packet of chips.

SA amused by the parents locked in house

Many netizens responded to the video with humour and banter as they joked about how the parents were held hostage by their toddler son.

Bella responded:

"You can definitely add "works well under pressure" on your CV. You ain't lying!"

shakira_R commented:

"This is a full on hostage situation…with the negotiator trying he’s best to be highly persuasive ."

thulisaanelisa wrote:

"What if he left the keys there and ran for the chips."

pheyi.xo commented:

"Both keys? He had it all planned out ."

Sam___Bunny ♥️ responded:

"Makthiwa “impilo yakho isezandleni zami” kushiwo into ethi mayibe nje ."

user6659901977633 commented:

"Ngazile ukuthi uzoza ashiye izikhiye eze yedwa."

DrJKinsman said:

"The way you're shaking the chips at the gate like he's a wild animal is sending me ."

Chanté commented:

"And you can’t shout coz if you scream you’ll never get those keys ."

naMtsweni responded:

"Khiphibele uzoza agijima."

Mother mistakenly locks keys inside house

In another story, Briefly News reported that a mother, @baby_elihle07, shared a short video showing how her kid came to her rescue when she mistakenly locked her house and car keys in their apartment.

Left with no immediate solution to the problem, the woman thought of a better way to rescue the situation with her kid.

She passed the kid through the tiny space between their window. After her little son gained access, he went around their living room as the mother gave instructions.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News