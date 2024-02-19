A three-year-old Limpopo girl was recently found locked inside a house where her father allegedly killed himself

When the SA Police Force searched the property, they also found a woman's body in a shallow grave

The toddler's experience stunned South Africans, and some prayed that she would not remember the ordeal

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

A Limpopo girl was traumatised after being in one house with her father's dead body for days. Images: Elva Etienne and RollingCamera

Source: Getty Images

A little girl from Limpopo endured sitting in a house with her dead father's body. The pair were found days after he allegedly committed suicide. South Africans were horrified by the ordeal the little girl experienced.

Man who committed suicide found in Limpopo

According to IOL, the 3-year-old girl from Ga-Marishane Dihlaganeng in the Sekhukhune district was found in a house where her father had killed himself. Community members, who noticed a foul odour from the house, called on the South African Police Service to investigate its origin.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

When the police arrived on scene, they found the house was locked. They forced it open, and they discovered the man's body.

The cops also found the little girl, believed to be the man's daughter, in the house. A suicide note was found in the house, and the police immediately started searching for the mother.

SAPS spotted a shallow grave in the garden and, upon digging it up, discovered the decomposing body of a woman wrapped in blankets.

The experience saddened netizens

South Africans on Facebook were horrified by the traumatising scene.

Daniel A Mpfumo said:

“Heartbreaking. If the father was the perpetrator, at least he was kind enough to spare his daughter’s life.”

Thabo Taleni wrote:

“I just hope no one will ever tell this story to the girl when she’s grown. She doesn’t need to know that.”

Thulisile Ntombela suggested:

“The father might have killed the mother and ended his life.”

Thabo Segone recommended:

“Guys, if it’s not working out, just quit.”

Giapele Odirile exclaimed:

“I’m thankful that the neighbours did not ignore the smell.”

If you're experiencing suicidal thoughts or know of anyone who might be suicidal, please get in touch with the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) for assistance on 0800 21 22 23.

Limpopo man kills girlfriend, commits suicide

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a man from Tzaneen allegedly killed his girlfriend and then committed suicide.

The man allegedly argued with his partner and disappeared from the room. He returned moments later with a sharp object and stabbed her before committing suicide.

The death saddened South Africans who were concerned about the gender-based violence in the country.

Source: Briefly News