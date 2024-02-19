Two people got involved in a fight over electricity, and one of them was killed after the argument became physical

The incident happened in Cape Town between a man and his landlady’s boyfriend, who fought with him because of electrical units

South Africans debated over the incident as some believed that it was self-defence, while others were adamant he should be arrested

South Africans are angry after a man killed his landlady's boyfriend over electricity. Images: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images and Tara Moore

A fight over electricity left one person dead and another on the run.This happened after a man killed his landlady’s boyfriend after an argument of electricity units.

Cape Town man argues with landlady's boyfriend

According to Daily Voice, the incident happened in the Phumlani Informal Settlement in Cape Town. The tenant allegedly lived in one of the shacks that were in the landlady’s backyard. He allegedly purchased prepaid electricity worth R10 and saw that it was not enough. He reportedly bought more electricity the next week and that is when the argument ensued.

The suspect got into the argument with the landlady’s boyfriend, who grabbed a hammer and hit him on the head with it. The suspect retaliated and allegedly bashed the victim with a brick over the head. Both were treated for their injuries. The victim, however, died while he was being treated. The South African Police Service are investigating a case of murder and are searching for the suspect after he escaped.

Netizens want him to get caught

South Africans on Facebook called for his swift arrest.

Mari Jane said:

“He can run, but not hide.”

Mark Embassy wrote:

“This land is too corrupt. They’ll give this person four years for murder.”

Zerena Philip commented:

“You can’t hide from the cops.”

Some believed that he defended himself.

“The (boyfriend of the) landlord hit him with a hammer and he retaliated with a brick. Self defence, unless you’re going to let someone hit you with a hammer while you smile at him.”

Charnelle Nelson remarked:

“It’s self-defence. He started first.”

Dies Irae Morte added:

“If someone hits me with a hammer, I am not going to make him a cup of tea. He should not have run because it makes his cse worse. If his story checks, self-defense can be pleaded.”

