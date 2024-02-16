A Johannesburg business owner was arrested after City Power found a mini substation in his home

The mini-sub station had gone missing ten years ago, and they also found a one-kilometre-long cable

South Africans were stunned at the man’s bravery and questioned the entire crime and how it transpired

South Africans failed to comprehend how a man stole a mini-substation 10 years ago. Images: @CityOfJoburg/ X and Vladimir Vladimirov/ Getty Images

A businessman from Johannesburg was found to possess a mini-substation that had been missing for 10 years. The substation was stolen at City Power’s Booysen premises, and South Africans could not help but laugh at the ridiculousness of stealing a substation.

Man arrested for stealing mini-substation

City Power posted a video on the @CityOfJoburg X account of retrieving the substation from the man’s premises. The video shows a crane slowly moving the mini substation out of the man’s premises. According to IOL, City Power was conducting a revenue collection in Lenasia, where th businessman resides, when they found the substation in his yard.

City Power then discovered that when the man allegedly applied for a three-phase metre, one out of four mini substations that were procured disappeared. They also found a one-kilometre-long cable, which is valued at R900,000. The substation was valued at R400,000. City Power also found that Hyundai Lenasia owed them R2.7 million. A block of flats in Ennerdale and another in Lenasia extension 13 were found to be in debt. They were all disconnected. Watch the video here:

Netizens question the crime

South Africans commenting on Facebook were gobsmacked. Some blamed the government’s inefficiency in dealing with crime on such a bold crime.

Avidesh Raghubar said:

“This proves how ineffective and incompetent some sectors of law enforcement are. It is also evident that criminal enterprises within Eskom have a long-established record from operating within.”

Jennifer Claphm Rijkenberg remarkd:

“Where else in the world is there such craziness and criminality?”

Herman Nkala exclaimed:

“When you thought you’ve seen it all.”

Benjamin Heynes asked:

“How did they miss the substation?”

Cya Siyabonga Twala II commented:

“This country is a movie.”

Ahmed Thabiso Makgetlane pointed out:

“SA, a world of connections.”

