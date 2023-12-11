A pensioner from Orange Farm was arrested after electricity infrastructure was found in her home

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department revealed that two transformers, cable and 10 street lights were discovered on her premises

South Africans roasted her and joked about what she was going to use the infrastructure for

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, provided coverage of criminal activities and their societal implications during his four years at Daily Sun.

South Africans laughed at an old woman who allegedly stole electricity infrastructure. Images: Dean Hutton/Bloomberg via Getty Images and Photo by Christian Ender/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A 60-year-old woman from Orange Farm was caught with electricity infrastructure worth R3 million. Ten street lights and two transformers were found at her Orange Farm, Gauteng, home. South Africans could not help but roast her as they hilariously joked about what she was doing with her loot.

Woman arrested for stealing electricity infrastructure

According to eNCA, the 60-year-old woman was allegedly supplied by a City Power employee. A cable meant to go to Sandringham in January was also discovered. A case has been opened against the woman for possessing suspected stolen property. The Johannesburg Metro Police Department's Xolani Fihla stated that the woman was interrogated and revealed that she would use it on her property. She discovered that some of the stolen cables were already laid into the ground for use.

Mzansi roasts her

South Africans on Facebook had the time of their lives making fun of the woman and what she would do with the infrastructure.

Xolani Kenneth Kumalo wrote:

“She was trying to revive Megatron.”

CPhiwe Pascal KA added:

“So now she stole 10 poles and two transformers alone? She must have powers.”

Jasmine Graaf remarked:

“Maybe she’s the minister of electricity’s mother.”

Lebogang Ramaboea remarked:

“Her family and friends have been blaming the ANC and government for loadshedding.”

Xolani Kenneth Kumalo also said:

“Jimmy Neutron was making secret deals for his fusion reactor.”

Victor Matang wrote:

“Animal Farm welcomes you.”

Botie Risimati Chauke pointed out.

“Vote ANC out, but don’t vote for the EFF if you value this country.”

Cable theft cuts Johannesburg to Cape Town Shosholoza Meyl trip

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Shosholoza Meyl's trip from Johannesburg to Cape Town was abruptly stopped after cables were stolen.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa revealed that the remainder of the trip was taken by bus, and they vowed not to let the theft hinder their drive to revive the Shosholoza Meyl service. Netizens were convinced that the robbery was economic sabotage.

