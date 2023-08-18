A South African woman posted a video on TikTok poking fun at her brother's old car, a Hyundai Atos

The car had many malfunctions, including a non-functional driver's door, a broken number plate, and a flat tyre

The video went viral, with many people finding it humorous but others criticising the woman for making fun of her brother's car

A young South African woman took to social media to post a video poking fun at her brother's old, run-down car.

Woman makes fun of her brother's Hyundai and its malfunctions

In the video, She jokes that the car is a Porsche Panamera and films her brother getting into the passenger side of the car because the driver's door doesn't work.

She also showed and teased how the car, which is actually an old Hyundai Atos, didn't require car keys to start but normal lock keys instead. The number plate was also placed on the dashboard of the vehicle instead of the front of the car where it should be.

The video goes on to show how the woman and her brother went to a snack retail outlet to buy lunchbox goods before realising that the car's tyre was flat when they returned to the car.

They went to a kasi mechanic to change the tyre but were met with other challenges as the man delayed changing the tyre due to loadshedding for some reason, LOL.

She goes on to share the other fun activities she got up to during the eventful day. Watch the video below:

South Africans react to the video with funny comments teasing the old car

The video quickly went viral, with many people finding it humorous. However, some people also criticised the woman for making fun of her brother's car as they indicated that

MaMfene said:

"Mhmm, that car will be gone by the end of week ."

Mike On Sneakers commented:

Your brother will find his car gone because of you."

itumeleng wrote:

"That vehicle is running on hope and prayers."

User456 commented:

"Inezinkinga le Porsche Panamera."

Ntombi ka Mam'Dlane said:

"If "Koloi ja elijah" was a real thing."

Fuego626 commented:

"The tyre fighting for its life."

Dark red reacted:

"Car keys???."

Agi replied:

"Not me seeing Avocado in the punch ."

Young woman describing how grandfather get his old Nissan van to start has Mzansi laughing out loud

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young woman took to social media to a funny video of her experience of riding around in her grandfather's car.

TikTok user @itsallrandom1st showed the work and effort her grandfather put in to get his car to start.

In the video, the woman refers to the madala's old school Nissan van as a Ferrari and goes on to explain that the passenger door is the only door that works.

