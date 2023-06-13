A young woman posted a TikTok video of herself changing a flat tyre which caused a stir online

Her father was patiently standing by her side as a small crowd of onlookers gathered around the lady to watch her

Though some people praised her on finally managing to replace the tyre, other social media users blasted her for not being able to do to begin with

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A woman uploaded a TikTok video of herself urgently trying to change her car's flat tyre while pops made sure she didn't mess up. Image: @shonapi7

Source: TikTok

A young woman was a bit of a laughing stock when a small, annoying crowd gathered to watch her change her vehicle's tyre on the roadside.

The distraction didn't phase the female driver as she was seen diligently obeying her father's orders, who had arrived on the scene to rescue his daughter.

Her father was not hands-on at all and was just occasionally giving her instructions and pointing out what she needed to do.

His daughter seemed to know how to change a car tyre, as she expertly removed and replaced the jack, nuts, bolts, and tire all by herself.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Kasi jokers tease Mzansi woman changing her car's flat tyre on TikTok

The video was uploaded by @shonapi7 and despite the small crowd of hecklers that were trying to distract her, she completed the job using her own hands.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi TikTok trolls woman changing her car tyre while "daddy" watches

The girl's comments section had a lot of people scolding her and women for not knowing how to change a car tyre. But some people were proud of her achievement.

Gamechanger says her dad is the real hero:

"Daddy ke star. Seriously girl you should know your car. You can't be stranded while you have hands. You know this world is so evil."

Tumelo Mogale thinks her dad is thinking long-term:

"He's giving you an inheritance."

brother is toasting to the pops:

"Cheers to daddy dearest."

Mpho Denga says maybe she could also learn:

"I could learn a thing or 2 from you cause I would have called road assistance."

Black Widow 822 says women should learn these things:

"That's what I taught my baby momma. If you love a car then you must know how to get out of a sticky situation because sometimes I won't be there to help."

user5760846177838 says she must learn:

"You learned how to drive, so it’s only fair to learn how to change the tyre also."

azee2020_cp is proud of her:

"I'm proud of you. Now you will always be able to do this on your own!"

user3933087565581 was in a worse situation:

"I once had such and the worst part is I was driving a quantum. My brother was like you go girl."

Woman grateful to the cop who helped her with a flat tyre, SA adores the public-spirited act: “Happy for you”

In a similar story, Briefly News covered how a Capetonian woman went online to share how grateful she was because cops replaced her flat tyre.

The lady shared a detailed story on the popular #ImStaying group, where she said she had been stuck in a bad area.

Mzansi peeps thought the story was delightful, and it made them realise that not all cops in SA are bad.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News