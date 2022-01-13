A woman has taken to Facebook to praise a man who came to her aid during stormy weather and helped change her tyre

Roelet Wolhuter wrote about the Good Samaritan's good deed on Facebook's #imstaying social media page

Peeps online was overwhelmed by gratitude and also thanked the man for going out of his way to lend a helping hand

A grateful woman has gone onto Facebook to thank a man who helped her with a flat tyre and Mzansi seconded her praises.

Medical consultant at Liberty Life Roelet Wolhuter said she discovered she has a flat tyre on a cold and rainy day and luckily a Good Samaritan came to her aid.

“Nicolaas not only changed my spare tyre but also repaired the flat tyre so that I can get home safe.”

Wolhuter wrote her message of thanks on the #instaying Facebook group.

