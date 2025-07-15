A man who was struggling in South Africa's job market played the lotto and it paid off in a big way

The lucky lotto player took a chance and trusted the process which turned them into a millionaire in an instant

Relying on nothing but faith, the man matched the correct numbers for the Lotto Plus 2 Jackpot from the 9 July 2025 draw

In a life-changing turn of events, a South African became a multi millionaire because of the lotto. South Africa's National Lottery, Ithuba, announced that one of the two latest lotto winners to become millionaires stepped forward to claim their prize.

Unemployed man becomes millionaire after playing the lotto. Image: Miniseries /Flavio Coelho

Source: Getty Images

The gent relayed a touching story of perseverance which led him to becoming a lotto winner. He shared details of how he felt the day he realised that he was a millionaire.

According to IOL, one of the latest lottery winners' R19 435 068.10 jackpot was a much-needed win as he was facing unemployment. The lotto player used a banking app, a R30 wager and the Quick Pick selection method. He believes that he became an overnight millionaire because he always believed it'd happen one day and it came true.

Even though he always thought he'd win, he said the R19 million jackpot was shocking. He found out by checking his banking app and he shared the news with his wife. The lotto winner also said he intends on generously helping a former colleague who is special to him.He also wants to donate some of his winnings to different charities. For his personal goals, he said he plans to invest his millions so that they can become a source of income.

A lotto winner said he will also give back to charity organisations. Image: AJ_Watt

Source: Getty Images

South Africa applauds lotto winner

Ithub CEO Charmaine Mabuza applauded the man for the wholesome plans he has for the money. She dubbed the man an inspiration for his commitment to improving the lives of his loved ones and the community around him. She said that the man proves how many futures can change because of a generous winner. South Africans also congratulated the lottery winner, with some expressing envy over the man life changing cash prize.

Nonhlanhla Makasamkelo Ncwane said:

"I will be the next to win mark my words."

Collin Pillay commented:

"Lucky them, I'm next in line."

Luvuyo Vena wrote:

"I blew it Season 7 loading."

Maria Louw added:

"Lucky them, I only win R5."

More Moremong shared:

"Last time I got five numbers and gave me R3100 via R30 quick pick."

