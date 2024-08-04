The latest Lotto draw shows that only one person in South Africa won hundreds of millions with sheer luck

Ithuba shared the lottery results on social media, which amassed tons of reactions from netizens

The lucky lotto winner matched all six numbers, and online users were in disbelief over the jackpot win

A lotto player has become South Africa's latest millionaire. More than R130 million was up for grabs, and one person walked away with the majority of it.

A Lotto winner of a R100M jackpot left South Africans in doubt it was a real win. Image: Dejan Marjanovic / Flavio Coelho

Source: Getty Images

The lottery results left many netizens fascinated. Online users discussed the lucky winner and speculated about how they did it.

R100M Lotto winner has SA envious

A lottery winner won a R100 million jackpot when they matched all their numbers. According to the lottery, four other people won R65,000. See the results below:

SA floored by winner of R100M

People were in disbelief that someone had won R100 million. Netizens were full of jokes, and some said they needed to know that a real person won.

@mamtungwa_ demanded:

"Ya'll are playing us who won the R100M?"

@tebatso_makoea speculated:

"We all know there's no real winner, some celebrities just benefited."

@MyBeastovio was floored:

"Akitsi nkae ketsang."

@LandzelaSinalo said:

"Guyz stop playing with us."

@hopehuma imagined:

"I'd resign with immediate effect chile."

@ThapeloSpeaks criticised:

"You should be playing a major role in eradicating poverty in South Africa. Why would you give one person a whole R100 000 000?"

Car dealership worker wins R91 million in the lotto and shares her future plans

Briefly News previously reported that a lottery winner who won millions of dollars from a $20 ticket disclosed how she plans to spend her money.

An American woman named Kathy Burgess was a lucky winner, winning the top prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery's "$5,000,000 100X Cashword" on June 18. According to The Mirror US, the store where she purchased the winning ticket, Market 32, located at 555 Hubbard Avenue in Pittsfield, is scheduled to earn a bonus of $50,000.

The publication stated that instead of Kathy receiving the full $5 million which is about (R91 million) in 30 years of progressive annuity payments, the mother chose to take a smaller lump sum payout of $3.25 million (R64 million). Kathy shared that she plans to purchase a car from the dealership where she works and use her newly acquired wealth to support her children.

