South Africa has welcomed five new multimillionaires after a Powerball draw which happened at the beginning of this month

This is the first time so many jackpot winners have been recorded in a single draw

Ithuba was thrilled that the occasion not only transformed the winners' lives but also demonstrated the broad impact of the lottery

JOHANNESBURG— The lottery operator Ithuba experienced a historic moment in a recent Powerball draw earlier this month.

Powerball gets 5 winners

Five lucky winners emerged as multimillionaires, marking the first time in history that so many jackpot winners were recorded in a single draw.

According to the Sowetan, three fortunate players claimed the Powerball jackpot, while two individuals jointly won the Powerball Plus draw, resulting in a total jackpot prize of R131 million.

Each Powerball winner walked away with nearly R45 million, while the Powerball Plus winners received slightly over R17 million each.

Lucky winners speak

The winners, who spoke to Ithuba, shared their stories of faith and dreams realised. One winner, who had been playing the same numbers for eight years, expressed joy at the life-changing win, enabling her to spend more time with loved ones.

Another 35-year-old winner emphasised the importance of taking a chance, stating. Meanwhile, the third winner has plans to use the money for charitable causes.

Ithuba also revealed that one of the Powerball Plus jackpot winners is a doctor who intends to continue working while using the winnings to renovate his home and support his church.

Mzansi applauds winners

South Africans could not believe how lucky each winner was. While some loved the win for them, others were heartsore.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Sibonelo Mkhasibe joked:

"I just want to thank you for not mentioning my name."

@Map Daka Wa-Mars played:

"Why not me, God."

@Clem Morops said:

"Same numbers for eight years? Wow, her faith is stronger than mine."

@Sell Zeous commented:

"U know I'll believe the lotto story when I win it."

@Natasha Muranda applauded:

"Congratulations to them."

@SamMkonoe shared:

"This is tricky. Show us the winners so we can believe it's true."

National Lottery CEO makes urgent announcement

In a related story, Briefly News reported that one lucky soul in South Africa is over R40 million richer after taking a chance on the lotto, and they have no idea.

An announcement of the jackpot winner on the 12th of July 2023 did not reach the right person, as the prize money is still waiting.

The National Lottery iThuba called to inform the person they should claim the life-changing amount of money.

