Presley Chweneyagae, known for portraying Cobra in The River , is one of the latest actors to be implicated in lottery corruption

The Special Investigating Unit uncovered that his foundation benefitted millions from the National Lotteries Commission

South Africans praised the SIU and demanded that they be given powers to arrest those found to be involved in crime

'Cobra' allegedly benefitted R15 million from the National Lottery Commission. Images: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Flavio Coelho

Source: Getty Images

The River actor Presley Chweneyagae has been implicated in the Special InUnit'sating Unit's' crackdown on the corruption that has been happening in the National Lotteries Commission. According to the SIU, Chweneyagae allegedly benefitted from an R15 million interaction through his foundation, the Presley Chweneyagae Foundation.

SIU exposes Chweneyagae's foundation

The SIU posted an update of its (NLC) on their X account, @RSASIU. According to the SIU, this was considered ad phase two in their investigation, revealing new information. The total investigation found that the state lost R1.4 billion to corruption. The first phase uncovered over R279 million, and the second uncovered R246 million. The third phase is expected to find almost R906 million lost to corruption.

Chweneyagae's foundation got R15 million

According to the SIU report submitted to parliament on 14 February, Chweneyagae's foundation benefited. The South African Youth Movement allegedly applied for R15 million in grant funding on behalf of the foundation. The money was supposed to be used for the Take Back the Future Musical, Documentary and Poetry Arts programme.

Almost R3 million was transferred to Iron Bridge Travelling Agency, owned by the NLC's former COO Philemon Letwaba's wife, Rebotie Malomane. R950,190 was then transferred to another company called VNMM Consulting Engineers CC. R500,000 was then used to buy a plot in 2017. View the tweet here:

South Africans applauded the diligent work of the SIU and slammed Chweneyagae for corrupt activities.

Yanga said:

“So the Tsotsi crew really took it literally.”

Lybnette Engelbrecht added:

“These grants would have gone a long way to fund so many small legitimate nonprofits.”

NO TO MSM PROPAGANDA remarkjed:

“SIU powers should be expanded to include the arrest and prosecution of commercial crimes and corruption.”

Mawethu William Anderson Soga wrote:

“You are the Springboks of crime. We need to have SIU Fridays!”

Ku'kul'kan added:

“SIU must investigate even the operational processes of the lotto because I can tell you now that no one wins there. It’s a whole fraud going on there.”

Terry Pheto and Thula Sindi implicated in lottery corruption

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that actress Terry Pheto and designer Thula Sindi have also been implicated in the SIU report.

It was revealed that Terry Pheto benefitted over R3 million from the NLC through her companies, Tsoleletso and Sunguti Protects, while Sidi received R140,000 through his company, Black Planet Trading.

South Africans demanded that they be arrested and face the full might of the law.

