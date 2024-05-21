Felix Hlope has reportedly joined the MK Party, showing support for leader Jacob Zuma, alongside other celebrities like Papa Penny and Sibonile Ngubane

Hlope, rumoured to be a devoted member, is said to be backing the party for its potential to improve artists' lives in South Africa

While Hlope did not confirm his affiliation, he mentioned voting for a party that treats everyone equally

Popular comedian Felix Hlope has joined the long list of celebrities who have joined the rising MK Party. Hlope is allegedly a devoted member of the party and is travelling far and wide to show support for the party leader, Jacob Zuma.

Felix Hlope has been unveiled as the latest member of the MK Party. Image: @felixhlope

Source: Instagram

Felix Hlope allegedly voting for the MK Party

The MK Party has welcomed another celebrity. Many celebrities including Papa Penny, Ernest Msibi and Sibonile Ngubane have all pledged their support for the MK Party.

According to TimesLIVE, comedian Felix Hlope is ready to cast his vote for the MK Party in the upcoming elections. Rumours about the star joining the party started swelling up on social media after he was photographed with Jacob Zuma and his daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.

A source close to the star revealed that he is supporting the MK Party because he hopes that there will be changes to better the lives of artists in Mzansi. The source also added that Hlope even travelled from Durban to Johannesburg for the party's manifesto launch.

Felix Hlope responds to rumours of joining the MK Party

The star did not want to confirm his involvement in the controversial story. He, however, revealed that he will be voting for a party that treats everyone equally. He said:

"I'll vote for the party of my choice that will treat everybody equally, that's all I can say."

