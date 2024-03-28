The MK Party denied that it used singer Lira's name and reputation for the benefit of the political party

This was after Lira clarified that she was not affiliated with the PartyParty after a video claiming that she was involved in the MKP went viral

The party also told her that if she wanted to join the PartyParty, she was more than welcome to do so

The MK party distanced itself from the poster that circulated online. Images: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images and Gianluigi Guercia/AFP via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – The MK Party denied creating the poster, which singer Lira slammed. The poster alleged that Lira had joined the MK Party and was campaigning for them.

MKP shakes off Lira poster claims

According to The South African, the party flatly denied that they made a poster showing that Lira joined the MKP. This was after the poster trended, and Lira spoke out against it. Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said that the party loves Lira, and if she wants to join the party, she can do so.

The party further denied knowing who made the poster and distanced themselves from them.

South Africans trash-talk MKP

Netizens commenting on Lira's tweet roasted the MK Party.

Goolam said:

"These thugs steal everything. Now that you have confirmed you are not part of the criminal MK Party, they are going to start attacking you viciously."

Miss Ntabeni said:

"Sue these goats."

Some opposed Lira's sentiments that she was pursuing legal action.

Goniwe, Calata, Mkhonto and Mhlauli said:

"I hope the legal advice you seek does not betray you for the dollar. Those who put up the video are not empowered by the Party to be its spokesperson."

Cherry yam'iseRussia said:

"The ANC is using you to draw such unnecessary attention to yourself."

Chairman of humanity said:

"Stop taking yourself too seriously. MK is bigger than you and your whole clan."

Electoral Court rules in favour of MK Party

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the Supreme Court of Appeals' Electoral Court ruled in favour of the MK party.

The court ruled that the IEC did not unlawfully register the Party. This was after the African National Congress took the IEC and MK to court to have the Party deregistered.

