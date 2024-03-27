Lira has clarified that she is not associated with the controversial MK Party, stating she has never worked with them or endorsed them

Her statement comes amid rumors suggesting she joined the party ahead of the upcoming May polls

Social media reactions to her statement have been mixed, with some advising her to ignore the fake news and others questioning her stance on the MK Party

South African songstress Lira has issued a statement distancing herself from the controversial MK Party. The award-winning star said she has not worked with the political party before.

Lira has issued a statement denying that she joined the MK Party. Image: @miss_lira and @CadreNguyi

Lira on her alleged association with the MK Party

It is election season in South Africa and political parties are trying to get the attention of the masses by getting celebrities to endorse them.

A post circulating on social media suggested that singer Lira joined the MK Party ahead of the May polls. Lira headed to her social media pages to pour cold water on the rumour.

The star shared a statement noting that she is not a member of the MK Party, has never worked with them before, and does not endorse them. The post read:

"I wish to confirm that I have no affiliation with MK Party. I have not endorsed them or become an MKP member. Any information to the contrary is fake news and I am exploring my legal options about the unlawful use of my image and name."

Lira's statement gets Mzansi talking

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the singer's statement. Many said she should have ignored the fake news.

@MaileMkm said:

"Take them to the dogs "

@Luu_Matinjwa commented:

"When MK says you’re MK then you’re MK."

@FrenchToastThat added:

"If Your Advisors Are Street Smart They'll Say Leave At This Statement Because You Don't Want To Be Dragged Into The Political Arena, You Don't Possess The Energy Required For Such A Fight. Laugh It Off And Continue With Your Corporate Gigs, Yabon!"

@Mhlengi78 commented:

"Now that you are here, what are your thoughts on the MK Party."

