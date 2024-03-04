Amapiano star Young Stunna and politician Julius Malema looked stunning in their latest picture

The singing sensation had people amazed with his talent as he performed at an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) rally

Young Stunna had also penned a message of gratitude to God for having made it this far in his career

Young Stunna performed at an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) rally and he was overcome with a feeling of gratitude.

Young Stunna and Julius Malema posed for a picture at an EFF rally. Image: @juliusmalemasello, @youngstunna_rsa

Young Stunna shares pic with Malema

Amapiano chart-topper Young Stunna linked up with politician Julius Malema and they posed for a snap. The two looked stunning in their photo and had fans smiling.

Stunna was booked to perform at an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) rally, where he rubbed shoulders with other politicians.

Stunna expresses gratitude for bright career

The singing sensation had people amazed with his talent as he performed at the packed event. He posted pictures and videos from the event and also penned a message of gratitude to God for having made it this far in his career.

"Dear God, thank You so much for this life."

See the post below:

Mzansi lauds Young Stunna

In the comments section, many people hailed Young Stunna and congratulated him for his career.

janky.swerry:

"Super star"

zoocci_coke_:

"YOUNG LEGEND."

mashbeatz_twc:

"MY DAWG."

herc_cutthelights:

"Starting line up."

stunna_daughter:

"Dear God, thank you for Young Stunna❤️Amen!"

lilnosebleeddd:

"GMG. #neededit now they believe in it."

its.rigby:

"That skipa."

k1llbrady's profile picture

"The get money gang."

teekaygoldfish:

"Abuti Stunna maweee."

Young Stunna announces song featuring Riky Rick

In a previous report from Briefly News, Amapiano artist Young Stunna announced that his upcoming song titled iLanga will feature the late Riky Rick.

He also worked with other Amapiano artists on the song, namely Tyler ICU, Kelvin Momo and Mas Musiq. Young Stunna penned a sweet message to the late rap superstar, saying they miss him and the song is dedicated to him:

"We miss you so much unc’ Mo, we know you’re watching over us & we love you so much. This one’s for you. Out on the 8th of MARCH 24."

