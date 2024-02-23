Amapiano artist Young Stunna announced that his upcoming song titled iLanga will feature the late Riky Rick

Other Amapiano artists who worked on the song include Tyler ICU, Kelvin Momo and Mas Musiq

Young Stunna penned a sweet message to the late rap superstar, saying they miss him and the song is dedicated to him

It has been two years since the passing of rapper Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado, popularly known as Riky Rick. To show just how much they miss him, celebrities like Young Stunna announced that a new song featuring the star will be released in March.

Young Stunna announces upcoming single

Taking to Instagram, Young Stunna announced that his upcoming song, iLanga, will feature the late Riky Rick.

He also made mention of other Amapiano artists who worked on the song, including Tyler ICU, Kelvin Momo and Mas Musiq. Young Stunna penned a sweet message to the late rap superstar, saying they miss him and the song is dedicated to him.

"We miss you so much unc’ Mo , we know you’re watching over us & we love you so much. This one’s for you. Riky Rick , Tyler ICU , Young Stunna - iLanga ft. Kelvin Momo , Mas Musiq , Baby S.O.N & Zadok. Out on the 8th of MARCH 24."

He also posted a picture of Riky Rick, see it below:

Mzansi shares thoughts on the upcoming single

Fans are excited about this new release, and even his wife, Bianca Naidoo, thanked Young Stunna for this.

thesecretlifeof_b:

"We love you…thank you."

south_puleng:

"To miss Riky. So difficult and painful at times. I can't even listen to his music without bursting into tears at times. Although I know we should actually celebrate him. It's not that easy. Words from a fan of a fan."

arriecakes:

"What’s the story man, eish."

calvin_hlatshwayo:

"We never die, we multiply!"

queen.ginacp:

"Verily we belong to God, and truly to him shall we return."

blckvreka_;

"Riky Rick saw your hunger while he was still alive, he saw that your success in this music industry will be imminent. May his soul continue to rest easy."

Mzansi remembers Riky Rick 2 years after death

In a previous report from Briefly News, fans remembered award-winning rapper Riky Rick two years after his death, with touching tributes flooding social media.

Riky Rick took his own life after battling depression, leaving a void in the South African music industry.

Social media users expressed sorrow over his untimely death, highlighting his potential impact on entertainment.

