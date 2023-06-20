Riky Rick's wife, Bianca Naidoo, opened up on Metro FM about the deceased rapper's battle with mental health and drug abuse

Naidoo said she believes the Stay Shining hitmaker's failure to stay off drugs might have caused him to take his life

Riky Rick's mother, Louisa Zondo, was also present and said her book Dearest Mariky: A Mother’s Journey through Grief, Trauma and Healing helped her heal quicker

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Riky Rick's wife, Bianca Naidoo, has detailed the late rapper's battle with mental heal and substance abuse.

Riky Rick’s wife, Bianca Naidoo, says his drug addiction might have led to his suicide. Image: @rikyrickworld/Instagram and Pietro D'aprano/Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to TshisaLIVE, Naidoo was interviewed on Metro FM and opened up about what may have caused the Sidlukotini hitmaker to take his life.

Bianca Naidoo says external factors may be the reasons why Riky Rick committed suicide

Naidoo said Riky Rick's family, including herself and their kids, were always there for him when he hit rock bottom. She claimed their home was always full of warmth and love, even when his drug addiction worsened.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Bianca said she believes Riky started giving up on life when he relapsed after winning his battle against drugs.

"That was hard for him to feel like he's kind of failed, but I have to say we held him close through all those moments. We gave him so much love, even though he felt that he wasn't worthy of it probably.”

Riky Rick's mother Louisa shares her grieving process

The Cotton Fest mastermind's mother, Louisa Zondo, was also present during Bianca's interview on Metro FM. Louisa opened up about how she is dealing with losing her son.

She said the book she penned shortly after Riky Rick's death soothed her wounds and has helped her heal tremendously.

According to 947, Louisa's book titled Dearest Mariky: A Mother’s Journey through Grief, Trauma and Healing is a series of letters to Riky Rick. Louisa added that the book also explores her years of trauma.

Ricky Rick died at the age of 34 on 23 February 2022, leaving his family and friends in pain.

Bianca Naidoo opens up about how she told her children about their father’s death

In other news, Brielfy News reported that Bianca Naidoo opened up on how she's managed to stay afloat a year after Riky Rick's sudden passing.

Bianca Naidoo also discussed how she explained what happened to Riky Rick to her kids.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News