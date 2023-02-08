Riky Rick's partner Bianca Naidoo vowed to make her late husband, rapper Riky Rick proud

Speaking about the late star a year after his passing, Naidoo said one of the most challenging things she had to do was telling her children about their father's death

She said she is glad that she opened up about what happened and has had honest conversations with them

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Riky Rick may be gone, but Bianca Naidoo is doing everything to ensure that his memory lives forever through his music and Cotton Fest.

Riky Rick's partner Bianca Naidoo opened up about life after his death. Image: @rikyrickworld.

Source: Instagram

Bianca recently opened up on how she's managed to stay afloat a year after her partner's sudden passing.

Bianca Naidoo on making Riky Rick proud

Bianca Naidoo said she plans to take things slow this year and not put too much pressure on herself. In a candid interview with You, the star described how she is still trying to deal with grief and get used to the "new normal" and said she wants to focus on being a great mom to her children. She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"I’ve decided this year I’m not going to put pressure on myself. I’m trying to figure out a lot of things and I want to ensure I make Riky proud. I want to be a great mom and support our kids. It’s a lot of learning, this new normal. Trying to understand and deal with grief."

Bianca Naidoo on how she told the children about Riky Rick's death

It's never easy for parents to discuss death with their children. For Bianca Naidoo, explaining what happened to Riky Rick to her kids was difficult, ZAlebs reports. She added:

"Having to tell the kids. I don’t even know how I was feeling. I can’t even remember if I was numb. Survival mode kicked in, not for myself, but for the children and everyone else around me. I tried to be open and honest with my children because I wanted them to know what had happened from me."

Cotton Fest 2023 highlights: From Destruction Boyz’ final performance to Akon's surprise act

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cotton Fest is stepping up a notch with every year that comes. Although many feel a lot changed following the cofounder Riky Rick's untimely passing last year.

This year's edition of the Cotton Fest was a hive of activities. Many stars took to the stage to do what they do best.

South African stars brought their A-game, much to the delight of concertgoers. Top stars like Moozlie, Sjava, Emtee, DBN Gogo and Uncle Waffles all had lit performances, despite a few technical glitches.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News