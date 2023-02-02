Baby Cele is a single woman again and opened up about her divorce which was finalised two years ago

The former Uzalo actress said she is no longer in pain after she went separate ways with Thabo Maloka

SA people on social media were stunned that she kept the news about the end of her marriage private for so long

Baby Cele shared that her marriage with Thabo Maloka ended 2 years ago.

Baby Cele revealed that she got her third divorce 2 years ago when she parted ways with businessman Thabo Maloka.

The actress appeared on the Engineer Your Life YouTube podcast and said her marriage did not end because of cheating or fighting but that it became increasingly clear with time that they were not meant to be together.

Baby explained that during the marriage, she got signs from her ancestors that she needed to end her union with Thabo, reported TimeLIVE.

“As a sangoma, my ancestors gave me the signs that it was time to end the marriage. I was happy but the signs were too loud and I had to make the decision. Now I am single and mingling and I am happy."

The thespian added that she has "mastered divorce" because it's her third and knows that when a marriage is not working it should be ended.

Mzansi people on Facebook reacted to Baby Cele's divorce

Shabane Mondli said:

"Guy got frustrated with every man calling his wife baby."

Shai Mapusha wrote:

"Coming out of a toxic marriage or relationship alive is a huge blessing. Congratulations on choosing yourself."

SK Ndindwa stated:

"Marry a female celebrity at your own risk."

Sekonyela Dichaba mentioned:

"I still remember her wedding day was shown on Selimathunzi."

Diphofe Masemola added:

"When getting married you didn't tell us. So we still don't want to know about your divorce."

