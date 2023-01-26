Amanda Du Pont's Instagram is filled with her almost-naked pictures after she finalised her divorce on Friday, January 20

The stunner was married to Brazilian man, Shawn Rodriguez, for almost three years, but unfortunately, they recently parted ways

It seems like Mzansi men have been waiting for the split to happen as they flocked to the comments section of the saucy posts

Former Skeem Saam actress, Amanda Du Pont, is serving nothing but heat on her Instagram page after officially parting ways with her husband of nearly three years, Shawn Rodriguez.

Amanda du Pont is enjoying post-divorce freedom by sharing saucy snaps on Instagram. Image: @amandadupont

TshisaLIVE reports that the ex-lover finalised their divorce on Friday, January 20, and left Mzansi shocked as many people thought they would be together forever.

Not even a week after the announcement, Amanda reintroduced herself to the "single peeps' market" by sharing multiple pictures that left little to the imagination.

Check out the sauciest snap here.

Mzansi men thirsty for Amanda Du Pont in the comments section

Gents were shameless in the comments. They shot their show while saying they love how Amanda rebranded herself after the divorce.

@colinreese said:

"I’m really impressed, Amanda. You’re coming with that elite content now."

@ndhlovukazi_ shared:

"You ate the look"

@lelo_hans01 posted:

"It’s the second frame for me❤️"

@deanschutz replied:

"Smoking hot "

@_ace.blinkiey commented:

"Mommy never disappoints."

@craigwjones22 also said:

"Wow, love the confidence!"

@thembashawn also shared:

"It's that divorced freedom"

@king70_sa added:

"I want to be the person who captured the pics"

