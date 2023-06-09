Mzansi's most watched show Uzalo has announced that The Wife star Linda Majola has joined the SABC1 soapie

Majola will be playing the cheerful and fun character Mzamo Shezi who is set to debut on 13 June

Briefly News had a lovely chat with Linda Majola, who revealed how he got cast for the Uzalo acting role

The Wife star Linda Majola is set to shake up Uzalo after being added to the cast.

Linda Majola says his 'Uzalo' character Mzamo Shezi is similar yet different from him. Image: @linda_majola

Source: Instagram

According to a press release received by Briefly News, Linda will play the role of Mzamo Shezi, who will make his debut on 13 June. Linda will join Sibusisiwe Jili, who debuted on 7 June, reported Sunday World.

To get a sense of how Linda is feeling after joining Mzansi's most-watched soapie, Briefly News got in touch with him. Linda said his acting career started from humble beginnings, and getting cast on Uzalo is a dream come true.

"The journey has been a constant reminder of God’s grace over my life. The opportunities that I have been afforded, from the days of posting short clips on TikTok to now being on some of the biggest shows in South Africa is a true testament of His love."

Linda Majola says his Uzalo's character Mzamo Shezi was made for him

While discussing how he joined the soapie, Linda said when the Mzamo character's bio was introduced to him, he knew it hit closer to home. Because of this, he got a sense that he would nail it.

According to Stained Glass TV, the production company behind Uzalo, Mzamo Shezi is an aspiring celebrity with high goals for his life. He has endured rejection and prejudice because of his sexuality, but this does not prevent Mzamo from seeking the respect he deserves.

Despite Mzamo navigating life in the rural areas, Linda said they have similar experiences in life.

"Mzamo is a farm boy while I’ve been raised in the city. The challenges of living in a world that isn’t accepting of your identity as a queer man aren’t foreign to me, but I still have had a much kinder experience than that of Mzamo.

I resonate with the fact that he comes from nothing and wants to make a name for himself, this is how my life has been, but grace has carried me through. I think the character has many layers to explore, I can’t wait to watch him grow."

Linda Majola details the challenges of playing Mzamo Shezi

Although Linda and Mzamo are similar in many ways, the actor said playing the complex character isn't easy. However, he was able to draw from his unpleasant life experiences to bring Mzamo to life.

"One of the biggest challenges was having to deal with the traumas of trying to fit into a society that doesn't want you to. I appreciate the fact that even through the rains and storms Mzamo experiences, he still chooses to be the rainbow. I have personally dealt with rejection numerous times, and I've learnt to persevere even through that. I can't wait to watch Mzamo do the same."

Linda Majola addresses potential backlash from Uzalo viewers

As Uzalo viewers complained about how new faces fail to add spice to the show, Linda said he trusts Stained Glass TV to bring out the best in him.

"There’s not much I can say besides the fact that Uzalo has done amazing work in launching some of the greatest talents in SOUTH AFRICA today. Many of the greatest actors, directors, producers and crew members have been involved in making this show. I am eternally grateful to be a part of it and hope I can learn and become a better artist."

Source: Briefly News