Former Rhythm City actress Itu Bokaba and Open Mic producer Mr Brown have reportedly broken up

It is alleged that Itu never knew that Mr Brown was married, and she only found out in the media

Mr Brown also addressed speculations that he was deported out of the country by Home Affairs

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Open Mic producer Mr Brown and former ‘Rhythm City’ actress Itu Bokaba have broken up. Image: @mrbrownsa, @itubokaba

Source: Instagram

Open Mic producer and former Rhythm City actress have apparently broken up.

ZiMoja reported that the actress ended things when she found out Mr Brown was married and had a baby with someone else.

Itu Bokaba ends things with Mr Brown after learning of his marital status

The news publication reports that after reading reports that Mr Brown was a married man with a baby on the way, she ended things.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"They used to work together and date. But it's done."

The report further states that Itu maintained her dignity by ending her relationship because it is out of her character to meddle with someone married.

"But Itu would never be with a married man. She is a lady and has a child too... she can handle anything but not a married man. That's out of character for her."

Itu was apparently left heartbroken by the breakup but she will eventually be ohas been trying to deal with the "long-distance break-up, but she will be okay."

Mr Brown even allegedly admitted to ZiMoja that he does indeed have a baby on the way

Did Mr Brown get deported? He is currently in Zimbabwe

After reports that he was deported back to Zimbabwe, the music producer set the record straight on social media

“It’s disheartening to see people focus on my life when there are others out there struggling to even put food on the table. Let’s shift our attention towards helping those in need and positively impacting their lives.”

With the drama at Open Mic between the company and Makhadzi, Mr Brown decided to extend his stay in Zimbabwe however is worried about his wife

“To be honest, I am avoiding the drama that is currently happening between Makhadzi and Open Mic.”

Makhadzi's drama with Open Mic escalates

Makhadzi alleged that she never received a cent for her four albums where sales are concerned. She had announced that her contract with the company had ended, however, they released a contradictory statement stating that Makhadzi is still signed to them.

In a lengthy Twitter thread, Makhadzi said:

Makhadzi stated that she no longer wanted to work with the label.

"Must I continue working wheres I am not happy, I served my contract, I don’t want to work with them anymore."

Makhadzi shades Open Mic in promotional post

Briefly News previously reported that Makhadzi shaded her former label Open Mic when she announced new music under her label Makhadzi Entertainment.'

After crying out on social media, stating that she had never received a cent from the sales of her albums, Makhadzi shaded the label and said she will now know how much money she makes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News