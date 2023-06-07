Sithelo Shozi has opened up about motherhood, her career, dealing with trolls and what fans can look forward to from her

The star surprised many when she was announced as one of the investigators on the latest show, The Masked Singer SA

Speaking during a recent candid interview, the media personality said she has mastered the art of ignoring social media trolls no matter what is being said about her

Sithelo Shozi is slowly becoming one of the most prominent media personalities in South Africa. The stunner who rose to prominence for being Andile Mpisane's baby mama is finally finding her way in the showbiz industry.

Sithelo Shozi has finally answered questions about what she does for a living. Image: @sithelo

Source: Instagram

Sithelo Shozi talks about The Masked Singer SA gig and the backlash she received

Social media went up in flames when Sithelo Shozi was listed among the investigators of The Masked Singer SA, alongside Somizi Mhlongo, J Something and comedian Skhumba.

Speaking to Drum, the star said she never imagined that she would get the gig. She touched on how he received the life-changing call from radio host Anele Mdoda whose production company is behind the show. She said:

"Not that I have never imagined myself in the space, but I just think I hadn’t planned or thought of it in my head for something that could happen right now.

"It still kind of feels like an out-of-body experience but it’s also just so phenomenal, it’s a really beautiful journey and I could never take any of this for granted."

Sithelo Shozi fires shots at fans asking what she does for a living

Sithelo Shozi is always trending for the wrong reasons. Social media users have been questioning how she affords her luxurious lifestyle of designer clothes, international trips, buying lux vehicles and getting cosmetic surgeries.

The mother of three finally answered the questions on everyone's minds and said she is not an influencer but is influential.

"I do whatever it takes. I can never box myself; I’d never say I’m an influencer; I am influential. I am in the music industry; I’m not going to say I am a DJ because I also make music."

The star also responded to those trolling her for being a young mother saying that she is a proud mom.

Cyan Boujee trends following her lethal response after being trolled by Sithelo Shozi

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the battle line between top South African media personalities Cyan Boujee and Sithelo Shozi has been drawn.

Sithelo Shozi and Cyan Boujee topped Twitter trends after Cyan's lethal clap back at the mother of three.

Famous club hostess and media personality Cyan Boujee earned social media users' respect when she responded to Sithelo's shade.

