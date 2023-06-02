Boity, a South African rapper, has gained a reputation for delivering scathing clap backs to body-shamers and trolls

In response to a man who tried to body-shame her, Boity replied, "B'lella mmago pele and then retla bua," which roughly translates to "Tell your mother first, then we can talk."

Fans found Boity's clap back hilarious and praised her for her ability to shut down haters

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Boity Thulo delivered a hot clap back at a troll who commented on her weight. Images: @boity

Source: Instagram

Boity had South Africa laughing after giving a spicy clap back at a troll who tried to body-shame her.

Boity put a body-shaming internet troll in his place

Although known for her easygoing nature, Boity sure knows how to dish out devastating comebacks. The Ba Kae rapper recently put a troll in their place after coming for her weight by telling him to offer his mother the same advice.

Responding to the man who offered backhanded "advice" on her body, Boity said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"B’lella mmago pele and then retla bua."

Boity has made a name for herself as the queen of clap backs

Boity's scathing response was not the first time that she had to clap back against body shamers. According to TimesLIVE, Thulo unleashed the "clap back queen" after two people commented on her weight gain.

Fans were left in stitches after Boity's reaction:

@sizwemabasa said:

"There should be another new testament that will say: Parents will suffer on the net for the sins of their stupid children "

@Miss__TC said:

"Men in the comments after a man came after Boity's weight unprovoked You gotta love it."

@gazzaraz said:

"Le tla bolaana "

@gomolorry said:

"One thing about my fave? She will give it to you hot "

@Molokomme_Qt said:

" One thing about you."

Boity reveals she doesn’t have a degree, SA accuses her of lying about having a criminology degree from Monash

In a previous article, Briefly News reported on Boity revealing she does not have a degree.

Boity Thulo is proof that one does not need a university degree to succeed in life. The successful rapper shocked her followers when she revealed that she doesn't have a university qualification.

The rapper recently got candid with her followers telling them how far she went with her education. Boity took to her Twitter timeline to answer a few questions from her fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News