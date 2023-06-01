A video of a popular Indian celebrity rocking an interesting outfit at an event has gone viral on social media

Identified as Uorfi, the fashionista sported a basket panel attached to the front of her top

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

Uorfi is a popular Indian fashionista known for her avant-garde looks, and one of them has gone viral, leaving many netizens amused.

A visit to her Instagram page, @urf7i, sees the petite celebrity rocking eccentric pieces made from hair, and bubble gum. One video even sees her rocking a jacket made of tiny teddy bears.

One video, captured by @voompa, showing her arrival at an event, sees her sporting a rather interesting ensemble featuring a basket-like panel attached to the front of her top.

Another video posted on her page captured her struggle to sip from a cup of chai tea while sporting the outfit which blocked her face.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of lady in basket top

iyaonipantandbra:

"They say fashion is an expression. Whatever she’s trying to express with this, I hope she is heard."

seyi.sodimu:

"Her own personal Balcony."

iamsexysteel:

"Fully ready for none peaceful protesters."

brandon.obomanu:

"If she wan do carpenter work she for just talk am."

lordhybrid_101:

"One day,just one day una go design GeePee tank 4000 liters and wear it in the name of fashion."

officialgregbng:

"On behalf of all fashion designers and brands we humbly deny her as One of us...... Because what in the name of balcony is this."

