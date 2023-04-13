Andile Ncube has made Mzansi tweeps mad with awkward compliments directed at Dr Musa and Liesl Mthombeni

The two media personalities are known to have ongoing social media banter, but fans feel that Ncube may have gone too far

Fans took issue with Andile's latest tweet, but Musa saw the lighter side of the post

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Mzansi didn't like Andile Ncube's banter. Images: @drmusamthombeni @andilencube

Source: Instagram

Andile Ncube and Dr Musa Mthombeni are two media personalities who have been friends for quite some time. However, their interactions on social media have recently come under fire, particularly for Ncube's remarks about Dr Musa's wife, Liesl Mthombeni.

Ncube's tweet angered Mzansi

Ncube's latest tweet has sparked outrage among Twitter users, who have accused him of being an awkward and jealous friend. In his tweet, Ncube questioned how Dr Musa managed to get Liesl and suggested that someone should investigate the matter.

The tweet read:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"Since we are looking into Doctors right now someone please put a microscope on that Musa guy, khona okushaya amanzi lapha. How the hell did he get that girl?!?"

Mzansi responds to Andile

While the two are known for their social media banter, Mzansi couldn't help but notice Ncube's constant teasing of Musa. One Twitter user went as far as asking if Andile wanted Liesl for himself.

@ADS_ZAR asked:

"Ace, do you want that girl or what bro because you are doing too much now."

@PTY_2023 tweeted:

"If friends are suppose to joke by disrespecting each other like this, worse in a public platform, aai then I don't want friends. It's getting out if hand and not funny anymore. Uyamnyatsa uMusa wena Andile or you want his life. Period."

@charismaMissP felt some things should stay on WhatsApp, saying:

"Okay, you guys are friends and joke around a lot but Dr Nandi's case is a big one for you to make a lae joke about your friend since he is a Doc. Somethings should stay on WhatsApp statuses. Your friends will get it that its a joke."

@tsakanimsengi said:

"Even if you are friends, you can’t joke with something like this. Kanti what kind of a woman were you expecting Musa to get married to?"

@TlhabiDenis tweeted:

"Musa being married should tell you something about him and you being single and writing nonsense for clout. There is your answer."

Dr Musa saw the funny side of the tweet

Dr Musa saw the lighter side of Andile's tweet, responding:

"Andile, my brother! Don’t do this! I’m honestly just a sweet and innocent young man from the Vaal. I mean no harm. I do no harm. I’m just a nice guy."

Dr Musa Mthombeni flaunts his custom-made green BMW E30s, Mzansi impressed with the stunning whip

In a related article, Briefly News report that Dr Musa impressed Mzansi as he flaunted his custom car.

The star shared a short clip on his Instagram page showing the stunning vehicle. He warned his fans not to share any thoughts on his baby because it's perfect the way it is.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News