Social media influencer Cyan Boujee is the talk of the town after her spicy response to Durban-based DJ Sithelo Shozi

Sithelo allegedly took a swipe at Cyan Boujee's home cleaning video, saying she used one cloth to clean her kitchen and toilet

Responding to the shade, Cyan Boujee shared another cleaning video and took several jabs at Sithelo, accusing her of terrorising men for money

The battle line between top South African media personalities Cyan Boujee and Sithelo Shozi has been drawn.

Cyan Boujee has taken to social media to blast Sithelo Shozi. Image: @sithelo and @cyan.boujee24.

Source: Instagram

Sithelo Shozi and Cyan Boujee topped Twitter trends after Cyan's lethal clap back at the mother of three.

Cyan Boujee vs Sithelo Shozi: How Sithelo provoked Cyan Boujee

Famous club hostess and media personality Cyan Boujee earned social media users' respect when she responded to Sithelo's shade.

She explained that the beef started when Sithelo commented on one of her home cleaning vlogs. Shozi allegedly shaded her, saying she used one cloth to clean her entire home, including the kitchen and the toilet.

Cyan Boujee accuses Sithelo Shozi of terrorising men for money

The Pretoria-based influencer did not mince her words in her response to the mother of three. She said Sithelo would know a thing or two about home cleaning if she owned a house, but she is busy "focusing on designers."

She also said Shozi should be encouraging her since they are in similar industries, not pulling her down. She said:

"It's so crazy how people will always bring you down when you try to do something. People that should actually encourage you. People that share the same career as you, DJing and influencing."

