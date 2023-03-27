South African media personality Ntando Duma scoffed at rumours that she was in a romantic relationship with the late star Costa Titch

Some fans felt that Ntando's lengthy tribute to the Big Flexa hitmaker was because they were in a relationship

Reacting to the allegations, the stunner said people need to stop spreading false narratives about her life

Ntando Duma had no kind words to peeps speculating that she was in a relationship with Costa Titch.

Ntando Duma has reacted to reports that she was dating Costa Titch. Image: @costatich and @dumantando.

Source: Instagram

The actress, who worked closely with the late star, was among the many celebrities who paid tributes following his untimely passing.

Ntando Duma reacts to rumours of romantic relationship with Costa Titch

According to ZAlebs, a follower of the controversial Instagram blog, Maphephandaba suggested that Ntando Duma and Costa Titch's relationship was more than friends or colleagues.

Ntando Duma lashed out at the rumours saying people should stop spreading information without proper proof. She also noted that her dating life remains private until she shares who her partner is. She said:

"People really need to stop this mentality and narrative. Some of us were raised out of love, with love and we love itself and I don't see a reason to not show love when it's due. Clearly to some people love is shown when it's romantic and that is sad.

"Hape people need to stop giving me boyfriends, it's boring. When I want to tell the world who I am dating I will but for now, they must relax nkosiyami ake koloti motho selo."

RIP Costa Titch: Duma Ntando shares pictures from Costa Titch's memorial and touching farewell message

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Ntando Duma is still mourning the untimely passing of her friend and industry colleague, Costa Titch.

The 28-year-year old, whose real name was Costantinos Tsobanoglou, collapsed and died while performing at the Ultra Music Festival in Johannesburg on March 11.

The news of Costa Titch's death came as a surprise to many in the music industry. The star died a month after AKA's brutal murder in Durban on February 10.

Source: Briefly News