South African actress Duma Ntando is still trying to wrap her head around her friend, Costa Titch's death

Costa Titch collapsed and died while performing at the Ultra Music Festival on March 11, 2023

Taking to her page, Ntando Duma, who was among those who attended Costa Titch's memorial service, shared a heartwarming tribute message

Ntando Duma still mourns the untimely passing of her friend and industry colleague, Costa Titch.

After attending Costa Titch's memorial service, Duma Ntando shared an emotional tribute message. Image: @costatitch and @dumantando.

Source: Instagram

The 28-year-year old, whose real name was Costantinos Tsobanoglou, collapsed and died while performing at the Ultra Music Festival in Johannesburg on March 11.

Ntando Duma mourns Costa Titch

The news of Costa Titch's death came as a surprise to many in the music industry. The star died a month after AKA's brutal murder in Durban on February 10.

Taking to her page soon after the announcement of his death, Ntando Duma said she was hurting because she had spoken to Costa Titch a few hours before his death. She wrote:

"This one hits harder cause I was just talking to you a few hours ago. I’m deeply shattered by your passing, Costa. My heart is broken in a way you can ever imagine but I carry you in my heart for life."

Ntando duma attends Costa Titch's memorial service, pens touching farewell message

Ntando Duma was among the Mzansi celebrities who attended Costa Titch's memorial service. According to TimesLIVE, she shared pictures from the event and wrote a heartwarming final tribute to her friend and industry colleagues. She wrote:

"I’m going to miss your beautiful smile. I’m going to miss shouting “Dlala Costa Titch” every time I see you. I’m going to miss YOU.

"I still don’t understand why God took you away from us so soon but we are thankful for the life and moments that we’ve shared together. We are thankful for the memories that we have created in your present life."

Costa Titch: SA blasts UltraSA for not showing remorse in tribute to Costa Titch after collapsing at their event

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that social media users have heavily blasted UltraSA for not showing enough remorse in the tribute they posted following Costa Titch's death.

The Big Flexa hitmaker collapsed during his performance at the Ultra Music Festival at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday. He reportedly died in the hospital a few hours later.

Costa Titch's family issued a statement confirming the news to fans who couldn't believe he was gone. The family thanked those who helped him in his final hours on earth.

Source: Briefly News