Costa Titch's family has announced that the Amapiano star was buried in a private funeral service on Wednesday

The Nkalakatha rapper's family also confirmed the details of his memorial service, adding that his friends will get to celebrate his life on Saturday

The Mpumalanga-born Amapiano star was performing at the Ultra Music Festival last Saturday night when he collapsed and passed on

Costa Titch has already been laid to rest. The Nkalakatha rapper's private funeral service was held on Wednesday, 15 March.

Costa Titch’s confirmed that he has already been buried. Image: @costatitch

Costa Titch's family announce details of his memorial service

In a statement shared on the Amapiano star's official Instagram account, his family confirmed that they said goodbye to him on Wednesday. The Big Flexa hitmaker's family also shared the details of his memorial service.

The Mpumalanga-born artist's friends, family, and Titch Gang members will get to celebrate his life on Saturday, 18 March in Bedfordview, reports TshisaLIVE.

Costa Titch's memorial was supposed to take place on Thursday, 16 March but it was postponed because his fans complained that they wouldn't make it because of short notice.

Costa Titch died on Saturday night, 11 March. He was performing at the Ultra Music Festival when he collapsed on stage and passed on.

Mzansi says goodbye to Costa Titch

After his family confirmed that he has been buried already, the artist's fans took to the comment section to say goodbye to their favourite dancer and rapper.

queen_flo687

"Rip. Well, I can’t believe you're gone.

neo_pretorius_art commented:

"Stil doesn’t feel real."

christinewawira wrote:

"Life is just a vapor in the wind. Here one second gone the next. Just like that. Can't believe he's gone. The plan was never to stay. We are all just passing by. Rest in peace, King. May you dance with the ancestors for eternity. So sorry to all who knew him and loved him."

mz_nikz said:

"This is so painful. Rest in power, Costa. We will miss you dearly. May God grant your family friends and all those who have had the honour of having you their lives."

fredovibez added:

"Dance easy King… We know heaven is loving you."

Akon mourns the death of Costa Titch

In related news, Briefly News reported that Akon took his verified Instagram account to mourn the death of Costa Titch. The Amapiano artist signed an international deal with Akon's record label, Konvict Kulture.

The Nkalakatha rapper died on Saturday night, 11 March. The star was performing at the Ultra Music Festival when he collapsed on stage and died. Costa featured Akon on his Big Flexa remix. Taking to his timeline, the Senegalese-American paid tribute to the late artist.

Akon shared that he was convinced that Costa was going to make an impact in the international music scene. Akon expressed that Costa was on his way to becoming a world superstar when "God's plans intervened".

