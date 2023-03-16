Costa Titch's memorial service was postponed on Thursday, 16 March because some of his local and international fans were not going to make it due to short notice

The Amapiano star's family is expected to announce a new date and venue for the Big Flexa hitmaker's memorial after Thursday's postponement

Costa Titch died last Saturday night while performing at the Ultra Music Festival, reports suggest that he collapsed on stage and passed away

Costa Titch's memorial service has been postponed. The late Amapiano star's memorial was supposed to take place on Thursday, 16 March. The raper's family is expected to announce a new date and venue for his memorial soon.

Costa Titch's family will announce a new date for his memorial. Image: @costatitch

Source: Instagram

Costa Titch's memorial postponed to accommodate his fans

TshisaLIVE reports that the Big Flexa hitmaker's memorial was delayed because some of his fans, known as the Titch Gang, were not going to make it to the memorial due to short notice.

The publication reports that Costa Titch's team said his family will confirm a new date and venue for the memorial. It will also be live-streamed on his YouTube channel for his international fans. Details of his funeral have also not been announced.

Costa Titch dies doing what he loved the most

Costa Titch died on Saturday night, 11 March. He was performing at the Ultra Music Festival in Johannesburg when he collapsed and died. The star was known in Mzansi for his spitting hot bars and his killer dance moves.

He was a music producer, rapper, dancer, and choreographer. He was Cassper Nyovest's dance back in the day when he was on the come-up.

Akon mourns the passing of Costa Titch

In related news, Briefly News reported that Akon took to his verified Instagram account to mourn the death of Costa Titch. The Amapiano and hip-hop star had just signed a new deal with Akon's record label, Konvict Kulture.

The Nkalakatha hitmaker died on Saturday, 11 March. The star was performing at the Ultra Music Festival when he collapsed on stage and passed on. Costa featured Akon on his Big Flexa remix. Taking to his timeline, the Senegalese-American singer paid tribute to the late artist.

The superstar expressed that he was sure that Costa was going to make an impact in the international music scene. Akon said Costa was on his way to becoming a world superstar when "God's plans intervened".

