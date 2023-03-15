Dumisani Dlamini reportedly weighed in on the claims that his American daughter Doja Cat joined the Illuminati

The concerned father defended the world-renowned singer after trolls accused her of being a member of the Illuminati because of her recent fashion looks

The legendary Sarafina star told trolls to mind their own business and urged them to let his daughter make her own life choices

Doja Cat's father, Dumisani Dlamini, defended his daughter. The world-renowned rapper and singer's dad was trolled after her daughter's recent bizarre looks.

Doja Cat accused of joining Illuminati

The superstar made headlines for her recent looks reportedly associated with the Illuminati. Dumisani Dlamini was shaded for his daughter's choice of outfits, and he clapped back hard.

The legendary Sarafina actor asked a troll to respect Doja Cat and her choices. He told nosy people to mind their own business, reports ZAlebs.

Dumisani Dlamini slams nosy people

"Her life, her choice. Let's respect," he responded to the hater.

He lowkey slammed his nosy followers when he asked them not to lose focus on themselves, urging them to put all their energy into their lives.

Dumisani left Doja Cat when she was a child in America when he came back to South Africa for greener pastures. The Mzansi star met her mother when he was touring America with the Sarafina crew.

