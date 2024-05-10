Content creator Lasizwe recently celebrated a milestone as his Awkward Dates show marked 35 episodes

Comedian and content creator Lasizwe Dambuza is beaming with pride after his show Awkward Dates reached a huge milestone.

Lasizwe rejoices after hitting the 35-episode mark

Media personality Lasizwe is still thriving on YouTube after his Awkward Dates show marked 35 episodes.

The show has been thriving ever since it premiered on the platform. On the show, Lasizwe wines and dines with Mzansi's most famous celebrities. In one episode, he had his big sister, Khanyi Mbau.

Other guests included Vusi Nova and actress Rami Chuene, as well as reality TV star Londie London.

Lasizwe thanks fans for support

On Instagram, Lasizwe hinted that there is so much more on the horizon as far as Awakward Dates is concerned. In his sweet message, Lasizwe expressed his affection and admiration for the individuals participating in the show and those who tuned in.

"Dear @awkward_dates, you are growing my baby! I am so proud of you! WHO NEXT WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE ON THE SHOW, TAG THEM BELOW! (We are making a list.)

"Thank you to everyone who is watching Awkward Dates every week! We have consistently pushed 35 episodes to date! I appreciate and love you all! ILYSM."

Fans congratulated Lasizwe, and many suggested that he invite stars like Liema Pantsi, Somizi Mhlongo and even Prince Kaybee.

Lasizwe turns heads at The Bridgerton Affair after-party

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lasizwe Dambuza was recently crowned the best-dressed celebrity at The Bridgerton Affair after-party.

The comedian was dressed in a pink suit that had diamond detailing at the back.

Fans lauded Lasizwe for understanding the assignment, sticking with the entire production's theme, and bringing elegance to the red carpet.

