Lasizwe knows how to make a date awkward and almost made Faith Nketsi regret going out with him

The media personalities met up for a sushi date and began discussing money but couldn't agree on an appropriate amount as an allowance

Lasizwe looked back on his date with Faith, saying he felt the pressure and was beyond nervous

Lasizwe says he was extremely nervous during his 'Awkward Date' with Faith Nketsi. Images: lasizwe, faith.nketsi

Lasizwe kicked off another episode of his popular Awkward Dates series and this time was joined by Faith Nketsi. The stars enjoyed a sushi lunch and discussed couples' allowances and Lasizwe admits that he felt the pressure.

Lasizwe and his supporters looked back on his awkward date with Faith and joked about the hilarious experience.

Lasizwe reflects on date with Faith Nketsi

Lasizwe has had some awkward dates in the past and admits that his latest one with Faith Nketsi topped them all.

The media personality reflected on his date with Faith saying he was sweating and nervous:

"I went on a date with Faith Nketsi. This made my nerves so nervous but yho, Faith bafethu. This was indeed an awkward date."

The stars discussed finances and how much they would give each other as an allowance, but Lasizwe's very low R2.5K and R5K made Faith regret agreeing to their date.

"I already know that there's not gonna be a second date."

Fans weigh in on Lasizwe and Faith's date

Online users are floored with laughter after watching Lasizwe's date with Faith:

Mashimbye_Ntwanano said:

"Lasizwe is me!"

:)Baddie<3 responded:

"How it flipped from him asking for money to him willing to give her! Material gowrl! Teach us your ways, Faith!"

Vallen Mpatisang commented:

"Lasizwe causally giving us insight in how it's like dating a baddie."

khucymatodzi posted:

"I love material girls shame!"

B quoted:

"'What's mine is mine, what's yours is ours.'"

MixmMe21 added:

"I'm so sad that I don't have pretty privilege."

Jay said:

"I would give her everything!"

Lasizwe hosts Pride Month luncheon

