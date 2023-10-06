Lasizwe partnered with a local shoe brand, Bathu, to host a few celebrities in commemoration of Pride month

In attendance were Yaya Mavundla, Lloyiso, Phelo Bala, and other celebrities at the lunch, which was held in Rosebank

Lasizwe told the media that this Pride Month luncheon was a way to celebrate the work that the community has done so far

Lasizwe Dambuza reckons that there is still a lot of work that needs to be done in the marketing field to include the LGBTQI community. Image: @lasizwe

YouTuber and comedian Lasizwe Dambuza partnered with local shoe brand Bathu to help kickstart Pride Month with a bang.

Inside the luncheon with other celebs

Lasizwe's luncheon included a few celebrities who gathered to commemorate Pride month.

In attendance were Yaya Mavundla, Lloyiso, Phelo Bala, Langa Mavuso and Tumi Powerhouse, just to name a few. The event was held in Rosebank at a popular eatery called Ethos.

Lasizwe told TshisaLIVE that this Pride Month luncheon was a way to celebrate the work that the community has done so far. The content creator also feels as though there is still a lot of work that needs to be done in the marketing field to include the LGBTQI community.

Bathu lauds the queer community

Taking to their Instagram page, the popular shoe brand, Bathu, sent a message to the community.

"This one is for the bright and bold ones. The ones who are their most authentic selves. The ones who live unapologetically. The ones who do not conform to societal norms. The ones who paint the streets brighter with their colour and smiles. Bathu wishes you a happy Pride Month 2023."

Yaya Mavundla hosts 1st Exhibition ‘Black, Trans and Bold’

Activist and artist Yaya Mavundla continued her work in elevating the voices of the queer and trans community.

She had her very first art exhibition show at Constitution Hill on 9 August 2023. To top her wins, she was also in Luzern, Switzerland, at the Kunstmuseum Luzern, where her pictures were showcased at an exhibition.

The exhibition was held during Women's Month as Yaya believes that transgender women also need to be included in the celebrations.

"This exhibition features my paintings where I confront my past and present traumas and the difficulties of being excluded and not being seen as a black transgender woman in South Africa.

"I am here to change the narrative to celebrate myself and my fellow black Transgender women to say yes, we are here, capable and deserving."

Yaya Mavundla to host the Miss World South Africa red carpet

In a previous report from Briefly News, reality TV star Yaya Mavundla was awarded the opportunity to host the Miss World South Africa red carpet.

The transgender activist will be hosting alongside actor Lunga Shabalala and politician Zareef Minty.

